A look at Pete Davidson's past relationships and new romance

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 23, 2023 | 10:59 pm 2 min read

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has had quite an interesting love life. The former Saturday Night Live star has been in several relationships and linked to many Hollywood beauties. Going by his dating history, it seems that Davidson certainly has a thing for being with famous women. Here, we take a look at some of his most famous relationships.

Madelyn Cline

Reportedly, after his break up with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders, Davidson is officially seeing 25-year-old Outer Banks actor Madelyn Cline. Us Magazine quoted a source as saying the two are officially a thing. "Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning," the source said.

Cazzie David

Actor-scriptwriter Cazzie David and Davidson broke up in 2018 after dating on and off for two years. He broke up with her over text, claimed David, per reports. She then found out that Davidson had already gotten into his next relationship and had moved on more quickly than she expected. Despite their split, the former lovers again reportedly became friends later.

Ariana Grande

Davidson was also in a relationship with pop star Ariana Grande. Their whirlwind romance started dating around May 2018, taking the industry by storm. During their time together, the former couple didn't only get matching tattoos but also often gushed about each other in public. However, their relationship did not last long, and the two eventually split around October that year, per reports.

Kim Kardashian

One of Davidson's most prominent relationships was with reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian. They were reportedly in a relationship from October 2021 to August 2022 and were often spotted together. Notably, Kardashian had also appeared in an SNL episode. However, more than their romance, the controversies around their romance created a buzz, thanks to Kardashian's former husband, Ye (Kanye West).

