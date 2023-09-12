Billlie's Moon Sua halts activities citing health reasons; read statement

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 04:45 pm 1 min read

Moon Sua takes break citing health reasons

K-pop is one of the most sought-after genres in global music and the ardent listeners track each and every movement of their favorite stars. Billlie is one of the most known new K-pop groups and now their member Moon Sua has decided to suspend her activities temporarily citing health concerns. The girl group's agency Mystic Story has shared a statement regarding the same.

Mystic Story released a statement

The agency's statement read, "We would like to inform you that our artist and Billlie member Moon Sua will be temporarily suspending her activities due to health reasons." The agency did not mention anything specific about Moon's health. The statement mentioned that the group activities will be carried out by the five members. They thanked fans for their unwavering support.

