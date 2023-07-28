K-pop: TREASURE is back with a bang! 'REBOOT' is out

K-pop: TREASURE is back with a bang! 'REBOOT' is out

July 28, 2023

'Reboot' is streaming on all major platforms

TREASURE's much-anticipated comeback with their new album REBOOT has been in the cards for a long time! The K-pop group has finally released the album and fans are elated with their new music. The album has 10 songs including the title track BONA BONA. This marks their first official comeback after the departure of members Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam.

More about the album

The album exudes the typical YG Entertainment vibe with TREASURE's signature touches. Some of the notable tracks of the album are G.O.A.T, The Way To, Run, and WONDERLAND. In a recent press conference, member Choi Hyun-suk spoke about the album's potential success and said, "We worked hard on preparing [this album] while thinking that the general public and fans will show more love."

