July 11, 2023

BABYMONSTER is the upcoming K-pop girl group represented by YG Entertainment. The group has been in the buzz ever since the agency announced the seven members. Now, reports are rife that the group is set to make its debut in September. K-pop stans are quite excited as it will mark the agency's next girl group after the much-famed BLACKPINK.

The group is set to record a hip-hop song

Reportedly, the agency and the group are looking forward to doing a "strong hip-hop song" for their debut track. YG Entertainment's founder Yang Hyun-suk announced the lineup around two months back. The lineup comprises seven members—Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa. The agency did an online series Last Evaluation to decide the final lineup of the group.

