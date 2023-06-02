Entertainment

Cinepolis India to livestream BTS Suga's 'D-Day' concert

Cinepolis India to livestream BTS Suga's 'D-Day' concert

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 02, 2023, 04:38 pm 1 min read

Cinepolis India to livestream BTS Suga's 'D-Day' concert

K-pop is a global sensation and currently, BTS is one of the most followed boy bands. As the band is on a hiatus, fans are loving the work the artists are creating in their solo careers. BTS Suga is performing in Japan and the concert is titled D-Day. For Indian fans, Cinepolis will live stream it in selected theaters on Saturday (June 3).

Ticketing process and other details

Yes, Indian BTS stans, check the Cinepolis website for the tickets. The live streaming starts at 1:30pm IST on Saturday. Cinepolis is streaming it in 17 multiplexes across India. The tickets are available offline and on multiple websites and can be bought online on BookMyShow and Paytm. This is definitely one of the most exciting things happening this weekend!

Twitter Post