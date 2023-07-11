Entertainment

Mohit Chauhan expresses concern over 'heartbreaking' situation in Himachal Pradesh

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 11, 2023 | 02:50 pm 2 min read

Playback singer Mohit Chauhan expresses concern over rain-related situation in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is currently witnessing unprecedented heavy rainfall, leading to widespread property damage and loss of lives across the region. Indian playback singer Mohit Chauhan, who hails from the Nahan area of HP's Sirmaur district, expressed his profound concern over the calamity that has befallen his home state. Recently, talking to a media portal, Chauhan described the current situation as both "scary" and "heartbreaking."

Why does this story matter?

Heavy rainfall in North India has brought the region to its knees. The meteorological department has issued a red alert for nine districts in HP, namely, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Solan. The condition has worsened over the past 36 hours, as the state emergency operation center has reported 13 landslides and nine instances of flash floods in the region.

'When you can't communicate, the feeling of helplessness sets in…'

Chauhan, who has "friends and family (in) Himachal" revealed his worries about not being able to contact them due to the current situation, Hindustan Times reported. "When you can't communicate with your loved ones, a feeling of helplessness sets in. While I haven't been able to speak to them directly, through other channels available, I have been assured that they are safe," said Chauhan.

Singer urged everyone to contribute toward rescue operations

The Kun Faya Kun singer urged everyone to contribute to the rescue operations in the affected areas of the state. "The areas where rain is causing havoc are places I have frequented, lived in, and constantly gone back to. While the government is doing all it can to help the situation, it's time for us to help out those suffering," the 57-year-old singer stated.

Growing up in hills exposed him to rich folk music

Meanwhile, Chauhan has oftentimes shared how his ancestors migrated to the mountains around 300-400 years ago. Despite his roots in Rajasthan, he explained how growing up in the hills exposed him to rich folk music. Additionally, while growing up, he also listened to a wide range of Bollywood film music and western music, which played a significant role in shaping his artistic journey.

