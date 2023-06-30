Entertainment

MAMAMOO Hwasa dating a businessman? Team responds

Written by Aikantik Bag June 30, 2023 | 01:10 pm 1 min read

Hwasa's team reacts to her dating rumors

K-pop stars enjoy a huge fan following worldwide and fans monitor every single update about their favorite artists. Recently, MAMAMOO's Hwasa has been in the news after she exited from her agency, RBW. Now, reports suggest that the singer is dating an entrepreneur for more than five years. Fans have reacted to the news and her team has spoken about the same as well.

Fans congratulated the pop star

Hwasa's team said that they are confirming the facts with the singer herself and cannot confirm the rumors, the media outlets are churning. Reportedly, Hwasa is dating a businessman who is working in the South Korean music industry and is 12 years older than her. Fans have taken to social media, expressed their happiness and congratulated her on the same.

A fan's reaction

