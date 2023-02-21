Lifestyle

Third-wheeling: How to handle your single friend

Third-wheeling: How to handle your single friend

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 21, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

Here's how to deal with a third wheel in your relationship

A third wheel is a person who goes somewhere with usually a romantic couple. Dealing with such a third person can get challenging at times for the two people in a relationship. To help you navigate through this tricky situation, we talked with marriage and relationship counselor Dr. Prakarsh Rai, iNtegra counseling. Here is what he recommends.

Be friends equally

The three of you must all be on the same page. You will have the greatest, most fruitful dynamic if you are all as close as possible. If the third wheel is friends with your partner, you should make the extra effort to befriend them. Counselor, Dr. Prakarsh Rai, advises to "make the third person feel comfortable by including them in your conversations."

Spend time with the third person separately

If the third person is a mutual friend, consider spending time with them separately from your romantic partner. This can help to alleviate any awkwardness or tension in your relationship. Dr. Rai says, "When you are spending time with the third person, make it clear to your partner that you are hanging out as just friends, to eliminate any potential jealousy or discomfort."

Respect boundaries

It is important to respect boundaries when you are spending time with the third wheel. You should be considerate of the topics of conversation or activities that your partner may find offensive or uncomfortable. To do so, Dr. Rai recommends "communicating clearly about how much time you spend together, what activities you do together, and what topics of conversation are off the limits."

Plan activities that you all enjoy

Find activities that you all enjoy and plan to do them together. This could be anything from going out to eat to playing a game or watching a movie. Though, try to avoid activities where one of you three has to do something alone. That way you can do your part of involving the third person in your life.

Do not argue in front of the third wheel

Watching you two argue, can be uncomfortable for the third person. Moreover, it can make your partner feel attacked like they are being humiliated in public. "If you do have a disagreement, sort it out privately. Arguing in front of a third person can erode trust with your partner and make it harder for you to resolve your conflicts," says Dr. Rai.