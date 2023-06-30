Entertainment

'Rust' shooting case: Trouble deepens for armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed

Written by Isha Sharma June 30, 2023 | 01:01 pm 3 min read

The armorer on the sets of 'Rust' is in more trouble; here's why

Trouble is far from over for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer in the Hollywood film Rust. Prosecutors have alleged that Gutierrez Reed "handed a bag of cocaine to another person on the evening after [the film's cinematographer] Halyna Hutchins was killed." To note, she is already facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter for "loading a live round into Alec Baldwin's gun."

Why does this story matter?

In October 2021, Baldwin misfired a prop gun on the sets of Rust in New Mexico, which killed Hutchins (42) and left director Joel Souza wounded. Hutchins was immediately transported to a hospital by helicopter but she succumbed to her wounds. Baldwin later emphasized that he "didn't pull the trigger" and said, "Someone is responsible for what happened, and it's not me."

Gutierrez Reed has been accused of 'preventing law enforcement'

Last week, Gutierrez Reed was charged with "evidence tampering." On Thursday, the prosecution team filed a motion that said the armorer allegedly handed off the drugs to someone after coming back from her police interview. "The defendant transferred the cocaine to avoid prosecution and prevent law enforcement," wrote the prosecutors, emphasizing that a witness will testify in the case and corroborate their claims.

Per prosecution, Gutierrez Reed was 'hung over' during the shooting

Per a report in Variety, "The prosecution has claimed that Gutierrez Reed was drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the production, and may have been hung over at the time of the shooting." Gutierrez Reed has been summoned on July 19 via Google Meet to defend herself on the new allegations. A preliminary hearing will subsequently begin on August 9.

Here's how Gutierrez Reed's lawyer has responded

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis intend to keep the witness' identity a secret for "as long as possible." Responding to this, Gutierrez Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, retaliated, "The state wants to publish salacious allegations about Ms. Gutierrez Reed in a secret procedure, which is not condoned by the rules or constitution. If the state really believes these allegations, why the secrecy?"

Meanwhile, Baldwin was accorded some relief in April

Baldwin was eclipsed in problems for several months following Hutchins's death, but was largely given a clean chit in April. Involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped against him, but he has not been absolved of "criminal culpability" and may face charges in the future. In October 2022, Baldwin had reached a civil settlement with Hutchins's husband Matthew Hutchins, now an executive producer on Rust.

