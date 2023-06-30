Entertainment

Tom Hardy gives a sneak peek of 'Venom 3'

Tom Hardy gives a sneak peek of 'Venom 3'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 30, 2023 | 12:40 pm 1 min read

Tom Hardy shares photo from 'Venom 3' set

Franchise films have a safety net in terms of commercial success. They have the much-needed pedigree. Venom is one such franchise that has tasted unprecedented success with its first two films. As fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment, the protagonist Tom Hardy gave us a sneak peek into the world of Venom 3. The film is slated for an October 2024 release.

More about the upcoming film

Hardy took to Instagram and shared a photo of him roaring at a graffiti from the sets of Venom 3. The yet-to-be-titled film will have a theatrical release. The film is currently under production. It is also special for Hardy as he has co-written the story. There have been new additions to the cast which include Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline