Getting back with ex is a terrible idea. Here's why

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 19, 2023, 01:15 am 3 min read

There’s a reason you broke up in the first place. Respect that reason

When it comes to dating, rekindling feelings with an ex is something that almost all of us have considered at some point. Most of the time, the desire to reconnect with an ex stems from loneliness rather than genuine remorse or regret. Re-starting a relationship with your old flame may be quite problematic and a total waste of time. Here's why.

There will always be trust issues

If the relationship ended due to a breach of trust, such as infidelity, it might be challenging to rebuild that trust. If you are unable to trust your partner, then maintaining a healthy and successful relationship becomes next to impossible. You may fear being hurt again and find it hard to believe that your partner will be faithful and honest.

You will find yourself repeating same patterns

It is common for people to fall back into the same patterns and habits that led to the breakup in the first place. This is because you already have an established dynamic and way of communicating with each other. If you and your ex have not taken the time to work on yourselves, you may end up in the same situation again.

Emotional baggage is too heavy

When you get back with an ex-partner, you may carry emotional baggage from the previous relationship. Emotional baggage can refer to unresolved feelings, such as hurt, anger, or resentment, as well as negative patterns of behavior or communication in the previous relationship. If the breakup was particularly painful, it could be challenging to move past the emotional baggage that comes with it.

Unresolved issues might come back

There is a reason behind your break up. If you have not resolved the issues between yourselves, chances are that you will stay stuck in trying to resolve the same with your old flame. Save yourself from this hassle, especially if your ex is not willing to resolve the issues. Loving someone comes naturally, but if it feels forced, stay away from it.

You risk being taken for granted

When you return to your ex after a breakup, it shows that you are not firm with your decisions. If you both break up again in the future, they would expect you to still come back. This means you are not respecting your own words, and as a result, they will think your statements are not solid. You end up being taken for granted.