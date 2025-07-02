Maharashtra Congress MLA says 'Modi not farmers' father;' gets suspended 

Maharashtra Congress MLA Nana Patole was suspended from the state Assembly for a day on Tuesday after his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The incident happened during a heated exchange over statements made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders about farmers. Patole had climbed onto the Speaker's podium, demanding action against BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar and Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate for their alleged derogatory comments toward farmers.

In his address to the House, Patole accused Lonikar and Kokate of repeatedly insulting farmers. He demanded an apology from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on behalf of the government for these offensive statements. "Babanrao Lonikar and Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate are constantly insulting farmers. The food provider will not tolerate this insult," he said. "The chief minister should apologize to the farmers in the House. Modi may be your father, but he cannot be the father of the farmers."

Patole's comments drew sharp objections from the ruling benches, including Chief Minister Fadnavis and former CM Eknath Shinde. The session quickly descended into chaos as members exchanged barbs. Reacting to Patole's remarks, Shinde said, "A prime minister is a prime minister for the entire country. Because of these things, people have brought Congress to 16 MLAs in the state and their number will decrease to single digit in the coming time."