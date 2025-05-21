Artist heckled for singing 'Allah ke bande' at Tripura temple
What's the story
A street performer, Shanu Malakar, was allegedly heckled for singing Kailash Kher's "Allah ke bande" at the Mata Tripurasundari Temple in Gomati district, Tripura.
The incident, which was captured on video and went viral on social media on May 18, shows a man introducing himself as a "rashtravadi" (nationalist) questioning Malakar's choice of song.
The man allegedly said that praising Allah couldn't be done in a temple.
Political response
Political leaders react to temple incident
Malakar, in response, says he performs dance to raise funds to donate to the poor and needy.
The incident has drawn political reactions, with Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Jitendra Chaudhury condemning the act.
Chaudhury alleged that under Bharatiya Janata Party rule, people have become intolerant, and those questioning government decisions are told to leave India.
He demanded action against the perpetrators, asking why no arrests have been made so far in this case.
BJP's stance
BJP spokesperson responds to criticism
BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya responded to the controversy, saying, "It's natural that neither Azaan can be performed in temples nor Durga Puja can be performed in mosques."
He also defended the actions of those involved in the incident, saying, "His intention has to be understood."
A senior police officer stated, "We have seen the video as well, but so far, no one has come forward to lodge a complaint."
Past controversies
Previous incidents at Mata Tripurasundari Temple
This is not the first time the Mata Tripurasundari Temple has been in the news for such incidents.
Last year, the Gomati district magistrate had issued a notice banning shooting and posting "improper" dance or music videos that could hurt religious sentiments on social media.
The notice was issued after some performances by social media influencers sparked outrage.