The ED alleged that the Gandhis committed money laundering not only when they acquired the proceeds of crime but also by continuing to hold it.

The agency argued that a prima facie case of money laundering has been made out against the Gandhiss, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others.

The court has directed the ED to provide a copy of its chargesheet to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, who had filed a private complaint leading to this case.