'Gandhis enjoyed ₹142cr in proceeds': ED in National Herald case
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Wednesday that Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi received ₹142 crore as "proceeds of crime" in the National Herald case.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, said properties connected to the National Herald were attached in November 2023, and till then, the accused were "enjoying these proceeds."
Allegations detailed
ED alleges continued money laundering by Gandhis
The ED alleged that the Gandhis committed money laundering not only when they acquired the proceeds of crime but also by continuing to hold it.
The agency argued that a prima facie case of money laundering has been made out against the Gandhiss, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others.
The court has directed the ED to provide a copy of its chargesheet to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, who had filed a private complaint leading to this case.
Legal proceedings
ED investigation started in 2021
The ED's investigation started in 2021 after Swamy's complaint and was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The case stems from a 2015 trial court order that allowed the Income Tax Department to probe financial transactions related to National Herald and assess tax liabilities of Sonia and Rahul.
This was after Swamy's complaint in 2012 alleging financial irregularities in their acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which owns National Herald.
Chargesheet
Last month, the ED filed chargesheet
Swamy alleged they took control through Young Indian Limited (YIL) for ₹50 lakh, while AJL's real estate assets are valued at over ₹2,000 crore.
Last month, the ED filed a chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul after seizing assets worth ₹661 crore of Congress-controlled AJL.
AJL is controlled by YIL, a company where Sonia and Rahul hold a 38% stake.
Both the Gandhis have been questioned multiple times as part of its investigation into the deal.