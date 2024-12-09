Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP, India's ruling party, alleges that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders, are linked to a Soros Foundation-funded group, the OCCRP, accused of conspiring to harm India's economy and discredit the government.

The US, however, has dismissed these claims, stating that its funded programs do not influence editorial decisions.

BJP has accused Sonia Gandhi of foreign interference

Sonia Gandhi linked to Soros Foundation-funded group: BJP's claim

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:24 am Dec 09, 202409:24 am

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Sonia Gandhi, the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, of having links with an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation. The party claims this connection indicates foreign interference in India's internal matters. The BJP also alleged that the FDL-AP Foundation has pushed for Kashmir to be declared an independent nation.

Lok Sabha interrogation

BJP MP to question Rahul Gandhi over alleged collusion

The allegations have also been leveled against Rahul Gandhi, with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey planning to question him in the Lok Sabha. Dubey alleges the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Soros conspired with opposition leaders to destroy India's economy and malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The BJP highlights Rahul used OCCRP reports to attack the Adani Group, indicating a "strong and dangerous relationship."

US response

US dismisses BJP's allegations of destabilizing India

The United States has dismissed the BJP's allegations of its hand in destabilizing India by supporting OCCRP. A spokesperson for the US embassy called these allegations "disappointing," adding that US-funded programs do not impact editorial decisions. Nevertheless, Dubey is adamant about questioning Rahul, citing his right under Lok Sabha Rule 357.

Accusations continue

BJP highlights Tharoor's acknowledgment of Soros as 'old friend'

The BJP has also highlighted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's public acknowledgment of Soros as an "old friend." These allegations come after the BJP's previous allegations of a supposed collusion between the US "deep state," OCCRP, and Rahul against India. The Adani Group has denied recent US allegations of bribery in connection with solar energy contracts, calling them "baseless."