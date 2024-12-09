Sonia Gandhi linked to Soros Foundation-funded group: BJP's claim
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Sonia Gandhi, the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, of having links with an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation. The party claims this connection indicates foreign interference in India's internal matters. The BJP also alleged that the FDL-AP Foundation has pushed for Kashmir to be declared an independent nation.
BJP MP to question Rahul Gandhi over alleged collusion
The allegations have also been leveled against Rahul Gandhi, with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey planning to question him in the Lok Sabha. Dubey alleges the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Soros conspired with opposition leaders to destroy India's economy and malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The BJP highlights Rahul used OCCRP reports to attack the Adani Group, indicating a "strong and dangerous relationship."
US dismisses BJP's allegations of destabilizing India
The United States has dismissed the BJP's allegations of its hand in destabilizing India by supporting OCCRP. A spokesperson for the US embassy called these allegations "disappointing," adding that US-funded programs do not impact editorial decisions. Nevertheless, Dubey is adamant about questioning Rahul, citing his right under Lok Sabha Rule 357.
BJP highlights Tharoor's acknowledgment of Soros as 'old friend'
The BJP has also highlighted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's public acknowledgment of Soros as an "old friend." These allegations come after the BJP's previous allegations of a supposed collusion between the US "deep state," OCCRP, and Rahul against India. The Adani Group has denied recent US allegations of bribery in connection with solar energy contracts, calling them "baseless."