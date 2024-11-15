Summarize Simplifying... In short During the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations, PM Modi paid tribute to Birsa Munda and unveiled development projects worth ₹6,640 crore.

He also highlighted the government's focus on tribal welfare, announcing a new initiative to develop over 60,000 tribal villages.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was grounded in Jharkhand due to air traffic control clearance issues, causing a delay in his campaign schedule.

PM Modi's aircraft suffers technical snag, grounded in Jharkhand

By Chanshimla Varah 04:21 pm Nov 15, 202404:21 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft encountered a technical glitch at Deoghar airport in Jharkhand on Friday, delaying his return to New Delhi. The issue occurred after the PM had finished his events in the state, where he addressed two rallies for Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations. The event pays tribute to tribal leader Birsa Munda and coincides with the second phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 20.

PM Modi's engagements during Jharkhand visit

During the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations, PM Modi paid tribute to Birsa Munda in Bihar's Jamui, marking the commencement of Munda's 150th birth anniversary. He joined in traditional dances and played a dhol, being gifted an idol of Birsa Munda as a mark of respect. He also unveiled development projects worth ₹6,640 crore and released a commemorative coin and postage stamp.

PM Modi highlights government's efforts toward tribal welfare

In his address, PM Modi highlighted the government's focus on tribal welfare. He said, "It was the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee that created a separate ministry for tribal welfare." He also noted that under his government, the tribal development budget has increased five times to ₹1.25 lakh crores. He also announced a new initiative "Dharti Aaba, Janjatiya Gram, Utkarsh Abhiyan," to develop over 60,000 tribal villages with an investment of about ₹80k crore.

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter grounded in Jharkhand

Separately, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also had to face delay as his helicopter was grounded for nearly two hours over air traffic control clearance issues in Godda, Jharkhand. The Congress alleged the delay was deliberate to hamper Gandhi's campaign schedule. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted a video on X, showing his chopper getting checked. "Today...my helicopter was inspected by Election Commission officials. BJP believes in fair elections and healthy election system and follows all rules," he tweeted.