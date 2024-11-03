Summarize Simplifying... In short The Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme offers immediate coverage to all Indian citizens aged 70 or above, regardless of income.

Ayushman Bharat ₹5L free insurance: How senior citizens can enroll

By Mudit Dube 04:41 pm Nov 03, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, exclusively for senior citizens aged 70 and above. The scheme provides free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh, irrespective of the person's economic background. The only eligibility criteria is that the applicant should be at least 70 years old, as confirmed by their Aadhaar card details.

Registration details

Enrollment process for the health insurance scheme

To enroll in the AB PMJAY Senior Citizen Scheme, an Aadhaar card is mandatory. The enrollment process includes Aadhaar-based e-KYC, which is mandatory for issuing Ayushman cards to eligible senior citizens. The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, an important part of this scheme, is universal with no income restrictions. All senior citizens above 70 years can avail free treatment at hospitals with this card.

Mobile enrollment

Steps to avail Ayushman Vay Vandana Card on mobile

The National Health Authority (NHA) has detailed a step-by-step process to get the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card through mobile. This includes downloading the Ayushman app, logging in as a beneficiary, and filling in personal details and Aadhaar details. If a beneficiary is not found, they have to continue with eKYC by giving consent for OTP. After eKYC, beneficiaries can download their Ayushman Vay Vandana Card after approval.

Online application

How to create Ayushman Vay Vandana Card on portal

The NHA also offers an online way to generate the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card. This can be done by visiting the official website and following a series of steps, similar to the mobile route. In case an Aadhaar number isn't found in their records, users can choose to get enrolled fresh. Upon successful approval, beneficiaries can download their Ayushman Vay Vandana Card within 15 minutes.

Scheme benefits

Immediate coverage and no income limit

The Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme provides immediate coverage from the first day of enrollment, without any waiting period for any disease or treatment. The government hasn't set any income limit for eligibility under this scheme. Any Indian citizen aged 70 or above is eligible, regardless of their income level. This initiative aims to provide financial relief to senior citizens in managing their healthcare needs.