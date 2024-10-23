Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi are set to hold their first bilateral meeting in five years, following an agreement to end a four-year military standoff at the Line of Actual Control.

The agreement, confirmed by both nations, will see patrolling and grazing revert to the 2020 status in disputed areas.

The two leaders will meet in Kazan, Russia

Modi, Xi to hold 1st bilateral meeting in 5 years

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:06 am Oct 23, 202410:06 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday. The two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. It will be their first such meeting in five years. India's External Affairs Ministry announced the meeting, which comes after a landmark India-China agreement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Border resolution

India, China reach agreement to end border standoff

This comes just a day after the two nations announced the agreement to end the military standoff at the Line of Actual Control. The standoff had continued for over four years. Under this understanding, patrolling and grazing will revert to the 2020 status in pending areas. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed these details at a press briefing.

Diplomatic efforts

China confirms agreement, highlights diplomatic communication

China also confirmed the agreement through its Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian. He said both countries maintained close communication through diplomatic and military channels regarding border issues. "Over a recent period of time, China and India have kept close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border," Jian told a media briefing.

Peaceful relations

India emphasizes peace for positive bilateral relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that peace along the India-China border is essential for positive bilateral ties. He noted that peace is key to taking other elements of the relationship forward. "That was our major concern because we always said that if you disturb the peace and tranquility, how do you expect the rest of the relationship to go forward," he said at a conference hosted by the NDTV.

Border patrol

India to resume patrolling in disputed areas

India has been repeatedly pushing China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to disengage from areas such as Depsang and Demchok. Jaishankar said India would resume patrolling in these areas according to the new understanding. "So what has happened is that we reached an understanding which will allow the patrolling which you spoke about Depsang, that's not the only place," he said during the conference.