Fatal fire in Kuwait kills at least 41 workers

5 Indians among 41 killed in Kuwait fire: Reports

04:10 pm Jun 12, 2024

What's the story Several Indians are feared to be among the at least 41 victims of a fire that engulfed a building in Kuwait's southern Mangaf district, according to various reports. The blaze, which started early Wednesday morning in a kitchen on a lower floor, rapidly spread throughout the building, trapping numerous occupants inside. Kuwaiti deputy prime minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah has confirmed that 41 people were killed in the incident.

Housing conditions

Overcrowding concerns raised in wake of tragic fire

According to reports, five people from Kerala were among the casualties in the Kuwait fire. The building, which reportedly accommodated around 195 laborers including those from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, is owned by the NBTC group headed by Malayali businessman KG Abraham. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his shock over the tragic incident, adding that the Indian ambassador has visited the site.

Statement

'Deepest condolences to families of dead...': Jaishankar

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," Jaishankar posted on X. "Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he added.

Embassy's response

Indian embassy releases emergency helpline number

Indian ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visited the site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation. He also visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in the fire incident have been admitted. "In connection with the tragic fire-accident involving Indian workers today, Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: 965-65505246. All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance," the Indian Embassy said in another post.

Fire contained

'Warned against cramming too many workers into housing accommodation'

Reports indicate that the fire has been contained, and authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the blaze. A senior police commander informed state TV that the building, primarily used to accommodate workers, housed a significant number of people. Although many were rescued, fatalities resulted from smoke inhalation. "We always alert and warn against" cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, the cop said, without providing details on the workers' type of employment or place of origin.

Government's response

Result of greed of company: Kuwait's interior minister

Kuwait's Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah ordered police to arrest the building owner, janitor, as well as the owner of the company responsible for the workers, the Kuwait Times reported. "What happened today is a result of the greed of the company and building owners," the minister said in a statement as he visited the fire scene. Authorities say an investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.