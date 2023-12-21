Missing Indian student found dead in London lake

1/5

World 2 min read

Missing Indian student found dead in London lake

By Riya Baibhawi 06:10 pm Dec 21, 202306:10 pm

GS Bhatia has been missing since December 14

An Indian-origin student in London, who had been missing since last week, was found dead by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday. The body of 23-year-old Gurashman Singh Bhatia was found in a lake in Canary Wharf, east London. He went missing on December 14 after a night out with his friends. Meanwhile, Detective Chief Superintendent (DCI) James Conway said that Bhatia's death is considered unexpected, and while there is no indication of suspicious activity, they will conduct a thorough investigation.

2/5

Met Police begins investigation, probes phone records

Bhatia's corpse was found by police divers in South Quay during their water searches and was handed over to his family. In the aftermath, authorities have been examining CCTV footage, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing the phone and financial records. They have also sought information from people across the United Kingdom (UK) to reconstruct Bhatia's final moment. DCI Conway called it an "extremely tragic outcome" to their missing persons inquiry and offered his deepest condolences to Bhatia's family and friends.

3/5

Another case of missing Indian student from East London

This tragic event comes just a few weeks after another 23-year-old Indian student was found dead in the River Thames. Mitkumar Patel, who had arrived in the UK last September, was reported missing on November 17. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that his body was found in the Thames near the Canary Wharf area of east London on November 21 and was declared dead by paramedics.

4/5

Over 400 Indian students missing on foreign soil: Report

Bhatia's case gained momentum on the internet last week after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for help in finding him. At the time of his disappearance, Bhatia was pursuing an MSc in Digital Finance at Loughborough University. At least 403 Indian students have been reported missing on international soil since 2018, as per a report published by TOI.

5/5

Sirsa offers condolences