Entertainment

'Ruth': ITV brings series on last woman hanged in UK

'Ruth': ITV brings series on last woman hanged in UK

Written by Aikantik Bag June 13, 2023 | 04:07 pm 1 min read

Lucy Boynton to star in 'Ruth'

ITV has mounted a series titled Ruth based on the life of Ruth Ellis who was the last woman in the United Kingdom to be hanged. Lucy Boynton of Bohemian Rhapsody fame is set to don the character of the 28-year-old nightclub hostess. The four-part series is based on Carol Ann Lee's biography A Fine Day for Hanging: The Real Ruth Ellis Story.

More about the real-life case

The upcoming series' screenplay has been penned by Kelly Jones. It will dive deep into the relationship between Ellis and her abusive lover David Blakely. Ellis shot Blakely and was sentenced to death for the same. Her execution took place in Holloway Prison in 1955 by famous hangman Albert Pierrepoint. Reportedly, the screenplay will run parallel in two timelines.

Treatment of the series

In one of the timelines, the viewers will witness the story of Ellis in upper-class London and what transpired into her downfall. In the other timeline, the viewers will get an overview of Ellis's lawyer, John Bickford and his journey in unraveling the hidden secrets of the case. Boynton is an adept actor, fans are excited to witness her in this challenging role.

Share this timeline