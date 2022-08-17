World

Train services hit after blaze engulfs Central London railway arch

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 17, 2022, 07:53 pm 2 min read

Nearly 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to the location.

Train services were badly hit in Central London after a massive fire broke out in a railway arch at Southwark on Wednesday. As per reports, the blaze also prompted the evacuation of several nearby buildings. However, the officials of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) told Reuters that the blaze has been brought under control following many hours of operation.

Statement What did officials say?

As per officials, 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to the location. They said there had been no reports of injuries in the incident while an investigation has already begun. Meanwhile, video footage released on Twitter by the fire department showed massive plumes of smoke rising from beneath the railway bridge, which the fire department claimed housed several automobiles.

Twitter Post Tweet by the fire department

The fire in #Southwark is producing smoke which can be seen from miles around. Contrary to some media reports, there is not a fire at #LondonBridge Underground Station. Crews investigated smoke issuing determined this was from the fire on Union Street https://t.co/5xIpC4mpKN pic.twitter.com/U4UOI62BLw — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2022

Details Advisory for the people, travelers

Meanwhile, officials of the Railway issued several advisories to people including travelers following the blaze. They said both Southwark and London Bridge stations were closed after the incident. "The blaze was producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed," Station Commander Wayne Johnson said in a statement.

Impact Impact on underground rail lines too

According to LFB authorities, the blaze also disrupted trains on the London Underground network's Jubilee Line. They said the smoke emanating from the railway arch was dense and reached the platform at London Bridge subterranean station, disrupting services. According to Network Rail Kent & Sussex, the fire was confined by the firefighters but was still burning.

Quote 'Arch will be inspected as soon as its safe'

"As soon as it is safe to inspect the arches we will do so but for now there's no change to services with diversions and cancellations across South London," it said.

Twitter Post Official announcement by the railway company

UPDATE 1010: We've got all 4 lines blocked through Ewer Street junction at the moment owing to the fire. This picture from @traksyuk shows the area affected. Please check with @Se_Railway + @TLRailUK for how you can complete your journeys. pic.twitter.com/CqJygBKimN — Network Rail Kent Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) August 17, 2022