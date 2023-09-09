African Union is now permanent G20 member

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 09, 2023 | 12:20 pm 1 min read

G20 has included African Union as permanent member of the bloc

As the G20 Leaders' Summit began in New Delhi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced making the African Union (AU) a permanent member. He also invited the head of the AU, Azali Assoumani, to take his seat at the event. The G20 countries recently agreed to admit the AU as a member of the bloc after receiving a request for the union.

PM Modi wrote to G20 nations about AU's inclusion

The inclusion of the AU, a bloc of 55 African states founded in 2002, has been included in the draft leaders' declaration currently being discussed by the G20 nations. In June, PM Modi wrote to his counterparts in the G20, asking that the AU be granted full participation in the grouping at the forthcoming meeting following the AU's request.

