India

August 23 announced 'National Space Day' to mark Chandrayaan-3 success

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 heroes at ISRO command center in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex (ISTRAC), Bengaluru, early on Saturday to celebrate Chandrayaan-3's successful soft-landing on the Moon. While addressing the ISRO's scientists involved in the lunar mission, PM Modi also announced August 23 as "National Space Day" to mark the historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3.

Why does this story matter?

The Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed near the Moon's South Pole on Wednesday, making India the first country to reach this part of the Moon. India also became only the fourth country to land on the lunar surface. PM Modi had watched the live broadcast of Chandrayaan-3's historic touchdown from Johannesburg while he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

Chandrayaan-3's landing spot named 'Shivshakti'

PM Modi further announced that the spot where the lunar lander of the Chandrayaan-3, Vikram, landed will be known as "Shivshakti." "The spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as 'Tiranga.' This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. It will remind us any failure is not final," he added.

PM Modi lauds key role of women ISRO scientists

On the other hand, the prime minister also lauded the role of female ISRO scientists for their key role in making the Chandrayaan-3 mission a success. As per the news agency ANI, PM Modi also met all the women scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission during his visit to the ISRO command center.

India joins elite lunar landing club after Chandrayaan-3 success

Before India's groundbreaking lunar landing, only the United States (US), China, and Russia had accomplished this remarkable achievement. With this landmark success of the Chandrayaan-3, India now proudly stands as the fourth country in the world to have successfully landed on the Moon's surface, further solidifying its position as a major player in space exploration and research.

