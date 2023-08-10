No confidence vote against NDA government rejected

Written by Chanshimla Varah August 10, 2023 | 07:35 pm 1 min read

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has survived a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. The motion was defeated in the Lok Sabha through a voice vote. Notably, this is the second time the Modi government has faced a no-confidence motion. The first was moved by the Telugu Desam Party's Srinivas Kesineni.

The opposition moved the motion in July, accusing PM Modi of choosing silence regarding the situation in Manipur. For almost three months, he remained silent on the ethnic clash between the majority Meiteis and tribal Kukis until a video from May 4 surfaced showing two tribal women being allegedly paraded naked. The opposition said it brought the motion to break PM Modi's "maun vrat."

Manipur is burning, India is burning: Gogoi

Opening the debate on Tuesday, Congress Party MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "If Manipur is burning, India is burning...If Manipur is divided, India is divided." The conflict erupted on May 3 after Kukis protested a demand by Meiteis for Schedule Tribe status, which would allow them to acquire land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups and share government jobs.

