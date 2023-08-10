Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha during Modi's address

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 10, 2023 | 07:16 pm 1 min read

Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha during PM Modi's address

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Thursday on the no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, MPs of the opposition parties staged a walkout from the House in between the BJP supremo's speech. Reacting to the walkout, the prime minister alleged that the opposition does not believe in dialogue.

Why does this story matter?

The opposition has attacked the central government for allegedly avoiding discussion on the ongoing violence in Manipur﻿. To force the prime minister to speak in Parliament regarding the Manipur issue, the opposition moved the no-confidence motion on July 26. Notably, this is the second time the Modi government has faced a no-confidence motion, with the first being in 2018.

Visuals of opposition MPs walking out of Lok Sabha

