Written by Prateek Talukdar August 02, 2023 | 01:53 pm 3 min read

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said the riots could have been averted if the organizers of the rally gave proper estimate of participants to the administration

After two days of communal riots in Haryana's Nuh (formerly Mewat) region, state Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Tuesday said the violence could have been averted if the organizers of the rally had given a "proper estimate" of the participants to the administration. He added that the people of Mewat fought for India's Independence and resisted the attacks of the Mughals.

Why does this story matter?

The statement came as some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers called Mewat "mini Pakistan," referring to the region's demography dominated by Muslims. The communal riots in Nuh and Gurugram claimed the lives of six people while 200 others were injured. The BJP government is already facing criticism for its handling of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been ongoing for three months.

Tough action irrespective of their political affiliation: Chautala

When asked about Bajrang Dal activist and cow vigilante Monu Manesar's role in instigating the violence, Chautala said, "The culprits will not be spared irrespective of their political affiliations." Reportedly, days before the violence, Manesar, who is wanted in the Bhiwani murder case of two Muslim youths, posted a video on social media announcing that he would join the rally despite opposition.

'Mewatis stopped from immigrating to Pakistan on Mahatma Gandhi's appeal'

Who carries weapons to procession: Union minister of state

Meanwhile, Gurugram MP and Union Minister of State (independent charge) Rao Inderjit Singh criticized the participants of the rally, organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, for carrying weapons. "Who gave them weapons for the procession? Who goes to...procession carrying swords or sticks? This is wrong," he said, adding that the violence was a result of provocation from both sides.

Realized police force was insufficient: Singh

Singh said he realized that the police force was "insufficient" to control the situation, following which he approached Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Union Home Ministry to send Central forces to the area. Videos showed procession members carrying firearms and swords and pelting stones in police presence. The rally's participants also tried to stop an Aaj Tak reporter from covering the incident.

How the violence started

The violence was allegedly triggered after a Muslim mob pelted stones at the religious procession and torched some vehicles on Monday. As news of the violence spread, many vehicles and shops in neighboring Gurugram's Sohna were set ablaze, allegedly by Bajrang Dal members, reported The Indian Express. A mosque was torched on Monday night, and its imam Hafiz Saad was killed.

