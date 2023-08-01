Haryana violence: Mob vandalizes shops, food stalls in Gurugram

India

Haryana violence: Mob vandalizes shops, food stalls in Gurugram

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 01, 2023 | 06:00 pm 3 min read

The violence broke out on Monday

A mob on Tuesday set a restaurant and a shop ablaze in Gurugram's Badshahpur, a day after violent clashes broke out between two communities in Haryana's Nuh, reported Hindustan Times. Nearly 200 men on motorbikes and SUVs targeted the outlets, mainly biryani shops and food stalls. Around 14 shops were vandalized in Badshahpur's main market, while seven were set ablaze in Gurugram's Sector 66.

Situation under control, CM said earlier

The development came hours after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the situation had been brought under control by the central and state security forces. He added that five people, including two police officials and three civilians, have been killed in the violence so far. Moreover, 44 FIRs have been lodged, and 70 people have been detained in connection with the clashes.

Khattar's full statement

Gurugram Police urges people to stay at home

Earlier in the day, the Gurugram Police urged people to stay at home and not believe rumors. This comes as the police deployed personnel across all mosques in Gurugram, although some shops in Sohna town were allowed to reopen. Meanwhile, amid violence in Haryana, Rajasthan suspended internet services in four tehsils, namely Pahari, Kaman, Sikri, and Nagar, in Bharatpur on Tuesday.

Peace committee meetings held in Nuh, Sohna

On Tuesday, peace committee meetings were held in both Nuh and Sohna by the district administration, reported the Hindustan Times. The meetings included locals from both communities to discuss issues concerning anti-social events or elements and identify local-level problems. The officials said the committees would meet daily till the administration feels the situation on the ground is back to normal.

Kejriwal concerned over violence in Haryana

Expressing concerns over the clashes, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the communal violence in the neighboring state was "deeply troubling." "After Manipur in the Northeast, now such an incident in Haryana is not a good sign... I appeal to the public in Haryana with folded hands to maintain peace and mutual brotherhood at this critical time," he wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

Kejriwal's Twitter post

Haryana home minister alleges 'conspiracy'

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij ordered an investigation into the incidents of violence, alleging a conspiracy behind the clashes. He earlier sought additional security forces from the Centre, following which the Union Ministry of Home Affairs deployed 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Nuh till Sunday. Furthermore, all educational institutions remained closed in Gurugram and Palwal on Tuesday.

How violence began in Nuh

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal carried out a religious procession in police presence in Nuh on Monday, which was allegedly stopped by a Muslim mob around five kilometers away. The procession was reportedly pelted with stones, and a couple of cars in the procession were also set ablaze. This forced around 2,500 Hindus to take shelter inside a temple near Gurugram.

Cow vigilante's video sparked tensions before rally

Reportedly, communal tensions flared in the region even before the rally. Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante wanted in the Bhiwani murder case of two Muslim youths, posted a video on social media announcing that he would join the rally despite threats. However, Manesar later claimed he didn't attend the rally as the VHP was apprehensive that his presence might fan tensions.

Share this timeline