Gurugram: Six-lane Sohna elevated highway opens for traffic

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 12, 2022, 06:25 pm 2 min read

The project will ease travel between Gurugram, Sohna, and Alwar (Photo credit: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari).

The six-lane Sohna elevated highway constructed on National Highway 248 between Rajiv Chowk and Badshahpur in Gurugram was opened for traffic on a trial basis on Monday. With the portion between Badshahpur and Sohna already opened on April 1, the entire 22km-long stretch is now accessible. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter to make the announcement on Monday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The elevated highway will ease travel between Gurugram, Sohna, and Alwar, while also linking the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

It will also cut the time taken to travel between Gurugram and Sohna considerably.

The elevated stretch will also connect to the Delhi-Vadodara expressway with an interchange at Alipur.

This section would also provide connectivity to Delhi and Gurugram via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The project for 22 km length Gurgaon Sohna National Highway has been developed to 6 Lane access controlled corridor with aggregate elevated section of about 7 km at a capital investment of about Rs 2000 crore. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/HH4vZzcJyS — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 11, 2022

Local traffic Three-lane service roads on both sides

With the opening of the Gurugram-Badshahpur stretch, commuters will save fuel and time, Gadkari said. "The project...has been developed to 6 Lane access controlled corridor with [an] aggregate elevated section of about 7 km at a capital investment of about Rs. 2,000 crore," he tweeted. Three-lane service roads have been constructed on both sides for the movement of local traffic, the minister noted.

Travel time 12.71km section between Sohna and Badshahpur opened in April

The 12.71km-long section of the project between Sohna and Badshahpur was opened for vehicular movement in April this year. A 750m underpass at Subhash Chowk—also a part of the elevated highway project—was also opened to vehicular traffic on Monday. Earlier, it took commuters at least an hour to cover the 21.65km stretch. However, now it will take them hardly 15-20 minutes, the NHAI said.