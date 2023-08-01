Sidhu Moose Wala's murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 01, 2023 | 03:25 pm 2 min read

Sachin Bishnoi, an accused in the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala, from Azerbaijan to India

The Delhi Police's Special Cell extradited Sachin Bishnoi, alias Sachin Thapan, an accused in the murder case of Punjabi music industry sensation Sidhu Moose Wala, from Azerbaijan's Baku to India on Tuesday. His appeal against his extradition was rejected earlier in July. He reportedly used a fake passport to flee from India to Dubai. Later, he went to Azerbaijan, where he was detained.

Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala was murdered in May 2022 in a suspected gang war. Sachin allegedly handled the logistics for the murder and fled India before Moose Wala was killed. Officials expect that the accused could help join the missing links in the case. Belonging to Punjab's Fazilka, Sachin is reportedly the nephew of infamous jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Red corner notice issued against Sachin

A team of four officers from the Counter Intelligence Unit was tasked with bringing him back. He is wanted in an extortion case in Delhi and two similar offenses in Punjab. Red corner notices were issued against him in all three cases.

NIA extradited Vikram Brar last week

Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested another accused in the case, Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vikram Brar, a key aide to Lawrence, after he was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Vikram is also accused of carrying out targeted killings, extortion, and smuggling weapons with the help of Lawrence, Goldy Brar, and others.

Goldy killed Moose Wala: Lawrence

Lawrence, another accused in the case, claimed in an interview from jail in March that Goldy killed Moose Wala. He added that Moose Wala was shielding those who killed Vicky Middukhera, who was close to Lawrence's gang. He alleged that Moose Wala got Middukhera murdered to prove his dominance. Notably, Middukhera was shot dead in August 2021.

