Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 01, 2023 | 06:52 pm 3 min read

Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar is at center of Nuh violence

Tension gripped Haryana after communal clashes broke out during a religious procession in Nuh on Monday. The Haryana Police reportedly said the violence was triggered following rumors that Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar (30) would attend the procession organized by right-wing organizations. Since then, Manesar—allegedly linked to the February killings of two Muslim men in Haryana's Bhiwani—has become the center of the violence.

First, let's know about Nuh violence

Reportedly, five people were killed and over 200 injured in Nuh's communal clashes. Violence was allegedly triggered after a Muslim mob threw stones at a religious procession by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal. Once the word of the violence spread, many vehicles and shops in neighboring Gurugram's Sohna were also set ablaze by Bajrang Dal members, reported The Indian Express.

Manesar's video allegedly sparked tension

Days before the procession, Manesar allegedly tweeted a video announcing he would join the Nuh march and also urged his supporters to come out in huge numbers, NDTV reported. However, he was later told to stay away from the rally. He eventually didn't attend the event on the recommendation of the VHP, which was concerned that his presence might cause tensions, according to PTI.

Infamous cow vigilante gained limelight in 2019

Manesar initially made headlines back in 2019 after being fired at while pursuing alleged cattle smugglers. According to reports, he was also part of a district cow protection task force that the Haryana government established after a cow protection law was passed in 2015.

Wanted in killings of 2 Muslim cattle traders

Manesar, born Mohit Yadav, is also said to be the leader of the Bajrang Dal's cow vigilante wing in Haryana, per the Hindustan Times. He is wanted for the killing of two Muslim men in Bhiwani, which he has denied. The case is related to the murder of two alleged cattle traders—Junaid and Nasir—whose charred bodies were found inside a four-wheeler in February.

Influential right-wing activist, YouTuber

Reportedly, Manesar is considered an influential personality among the ranks of right-wing organizations. His photos with police officials and bureaucrats have also surfaced in the past. He also reportedly operated a YouTube channel that allegedly featured vigilante groups catching cow smugglers. In 2022, it received a Silver Play Button for crossing one lakh subscribers. However, the channel doesn't exist on the streaming platform now.

Frontrunner in campaign against 'love jihad'

Manesar reportedly holds a polytechnic diploma, and he joined the Bajrang Dal during his second year of college. He is also allegedly involved in the campaign against "love jihad," a phrase used by right-wing organizations to accuse Muslim men of wooing and forcefully converting Hindu women to Islam. On his social media pages, reportedly, he routinely displays photos of himself with guns and cars.

