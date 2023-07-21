NDA MPs divided into 10 groups, Modi to attend meetings

Politics

NDA MPs divided into 10 groups, Modi to attend meetings

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 21, 2023 | 11:00 am 3 min read

In NDA's Plan 2024, MPs divided into 10 groups, PM to attend daily meetings

Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supremo Narendra Modi is reportedly planning to hold meetings with 10 groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs during the monsoon session of Parliament. The meetings are reportedly scheduled to commence from Tuesday onward, and each group will have 35 to 40 MPs with a focus on specific regions.

Why does this story matter?

These meetings assume significance with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls nearing and the opposition's anti-BJP alliance ahead of the general elections. On day one of the NDA meeting on Tuesday next week, Modi will meet leaders from Uttar Pradesh and the Northeast region. These meetings are set to occur in two parts—one at 6:30pm and the other at 7:30pm.

Key BJP leaders set to attend every meeting

Not only Modi, but other prominent leaders like BJP President JP Nadda and Defense Minister and senior party leader Rajnath Singh are reportedly going to be attending every meeting. According to the news outlet India Today, top union ministers and party officials, including Ajay Bhatt and Sanjeev Balyan, have been given the responsibility of coordinating the meetings.

Every day, there will be meetings of NDA: Sources

Providing insight about the meetings, sources in the know told ANI, "Ten groups of the MPs have been formed. PM Modi will chair the meeting of each group. Every day, there will be a meeting of the two regions." "On the first day, the meeting for Uttar Pradesh and Northeast will be conducted. Each group will have 35-40 members," added the source.

BJP-led NDA eyeing 50% vote share in 2024 general elections

The BJP hopes to obtain a 50% vote share in the 2024 general elections with its allies. The top leadership of the BJP is also closely scrutinizing the constituencies, with the party taking extra measures to turn around its prospects in 160 specific constituencies. On Tuesday, the BJP-led NDA held a meeting where leaders of 38 parties came to Delhi to strengthen the alliance.

Here's how opposition's anti-BJP alliance is preparing for 2024 polls

Simultaneously, 26 regional and national opposition parties held two-day brainstorming talks on Monday and Tuesday in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The main aim of the coalition is to defeat the ruling BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While the previous joint meet of the opposition parties took place in Bihar's Patna, the next is scheduled to happen in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

26-party joint opposition alliance named INDIA: More details

On the last day of the meeting, the joint opposition front led by the Congress finalized a name for the anti-BJP alliance. The parties agreed to the name "INDIA," which stands for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance! Furthermore, the opposition parties also finalized "Jeetega Bharat" (India will win) as the tagline of the coalition.

Poll Who will emerge as winners in 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

BJP-led NDA 0.00% Oppisitions' INDIA 100.00% Poll is completed

Share this timeline