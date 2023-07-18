Opposition's 26 vs NDA's 38: Parties gear up for 2024

As 26 opposition parties are meeting ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 38 NDA partners will join a meeting in Delhi

In a show of strength against the 26 opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru to unite ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said 38 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday. Criticizing the opposition huddle, the BJP said its allies are meeting for "service" and not "power."

Why does this story matter?

The opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru entered its second day on Tuesday as the number of attendees grew from the previous meeting in Patna held last month. Around nine parties, which were absent in Patna, joined the meeting. Meanwhile, the BJP is hoping to retain its old allies and add new ones as several parties have returned to the NDA after walking out.

Opposition unity to save themselves in corruption cases: PM Modi

The BJP has called the efforts of the opposition parties to unite a "selfish" exercise to save themselves from action in corruption cases worth over Rs. 20 lakh crore. Similarly, the opposition parties took a dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for earlier claiming to be a "one-man army" and later rushing to join forces with other parties.

Reforms in ECI, common minimum program on cards

The opposition meeting is expected to deliberate on issues such as the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), reforms in the Election Commission of India (ECI), drafting a common minimum program, and deciding on a name for the joint front. A Congress leader earlier said that the seat-sharing arrangement will be decided later on a state-to-state basis as "most parties are not eyeing a pan-India alliance."

TDP, YSRCP not invited to NDA meet

The NDA meeting is scheduled to start at 4:00pm. Reportedly, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), ruling in Andhra Pradesh, have not been invited to the meeting. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party will join the meeting.

UPA likely to be renamed: Reports

Ahead of the opposition meeting, PM Modi termed it an alliance of "corruption and dynasty politics." Reports said that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress could be renamed in Tuesday's meeting, and four names have been proposed to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

