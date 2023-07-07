India

WFI row: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 07, 2023 | 03:26 pm 1 min read

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has summoned Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the WFI's former assistant secretary Vinod Tomar on July 18 in the sexual harassment case lodged against them by India's prominent wrestlers. The court took cognizance of the chargesheet wherein the accused have been charged with alleged sexual harassment, assault and stalking six women wrestlers.

Why does this story matter?

The wrestlers earlier held an agitation for around five months demanding action against Singh. They called off the protest after the Delhi Police filed the chargesheet. The BJP-led Central government drew flak for the delay in investigation and its handling of the protest. Notably, Singh is a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj and the ruling party has been accused of protecting him.

