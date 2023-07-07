India

Weather update: Monsoon surge forecast over north India from Sunday

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 07, 2023 | 02:31 pm 2 min read

In its latest weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the northern parts of India would receive substantial rainfall from Sunday onwards. On the other hand, the weather office stated that the current intense spell of downpours over the west coast, especially in parts of Goa, Gujarat, and Konkan, is set to reduce from Friday.

Know how cyclonic circulations are causing monsoon surges

As per the weather office, a cyclonic circulation is lying over the northeast Arabian Sea, adjoining the Gujarat coast, with a western disturbance also impacting the Western Himalayan region. Another cyclonic circulation is lying over the Gangetic West Bengal and bordering north Odisha at lower tropospheric levels. All these weather systems are causing monsoon surges over the western coast and northern India.

Monsoon trough south of its normal position: Skymet Weather official

"Intense rainfall will continue over the west coast for two more days because of a big monsoon surge over the region," Hindustan Times quoted a Skymet Weather official as saying. "The monsoon trough is south of its normal position and helping bring easterly winds from Bay of Bengal while...cyclonic circulation over Gujarat is helping bring southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea," the official added.

Delhi to witness light downpour today: IMD

While forecasting light rainfall on Friday in Delhi, the IMD also suggested that the national capital will experience a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of drizzle or a light downpour. Meanwhile, very heavy downpours are likely over isolated parts of East Rajasthan and Uttarakhand in the next five days and in West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

Orange alert issued for four Maharashtra districts

The IMD has also issued an "orange alert" for Friday for four districts of Maharashtra: Palghar, Pune, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Raigad. Other than Mumbai, a "yellow alert" was also issued by the weather office in Shindhudurg, Thane, Nasik, Akola, Kolhapur, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Wardha, and Washim districts of the state.

Heavy rain lashes Kerala

In Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram is set to experience a cloudy sky with a few spells of thundershowers and rain on Friday, the IMD said. Educational institutions in Kannur, Kottayam, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Pathanamthitta have declared a holiday for Friday amid heavy rains, ANI reported. Furthermore, a yellow alert has also been issued in the state's Kozhikhode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kasaragode, and Kannur districts.

Visuals from Kerala's Kottayam

