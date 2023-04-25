India

Kerala: 8-year-old girl dies after phone explodes while playing games

Kerala: 8-year-old girl dies after phone explodes while playing games

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 25, 2023, 03:51 pm 2 min read

The victim was playing games on the phone when the explosion occurred (Representational image)

In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old girl in Kerala's Thiruvilvamala died after a mobile phone exploded in her face at around 10:30pm on Monday, reported PTI. According to reports, the victim, Adithyasree, was playing games on the phone while it was being charged. The child was a third-standard student at Christ New Life School, officials informed.

Victim suffered severe injuries on face, hands

Reportedly, Adithyasree was with her grandmother when the incident occurred. She suffered serious injuries on her hands and face. The mobile phone was purchased three years ago, and its battery was replaced last year, per reports. The police said they have registered a case and launched an investigation. A forensic team has also been involved to probe the matter.

Similar mobile phone explosion incidents

A similar incident took place in September last year when an eight-month-old baby died in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after the battery of a mobile phone kept next to her exploded. Reports revealed that the phone was plugged into a switch and the battery was swollen. Furthermore, 91mobiles recently reported that a phone exploded in Bihar's Bhagalpur even though it was not being charged.

Reasons for mobile phone explosions

Mobile phones can explode due to various reasons such as manufacturing defects, processor overloading, physical damage to the battery, and using third-party chargers. Moreover, overcharging or external heat can also result in the phone catching fire or exploding. This is because the cells of these batteries have a critical temperature, which, when crossed, can lead to the batteries failing.

How to prevent such explosions?

To prevent your mobile phone from exploding, avoid overcharging, extreme temperatures, and direct sunlight. Furthermore, use a compatible first-party charger and do not tamper with the battery. Keep your phone away from flammable objects and look out for warning signs like a swollen battery or back panel, and hissing/popping sounds from your phone.