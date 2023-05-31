India

IMD predicts rainfall over northwest India; heatwave in Bengal, Bihar

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 31, 2023, 06:48 pm 2 min read

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that rainfall and thunderstorms would continue over northwest India for the next two days. The weather department further said that heatwave conditions might prevail over West Bengal and Bihar during the next three to four days. Read more for IMD's complete weather forecast.

Uttarakhand to witness thundersquall till Friday

Some parts of Himachal Pradesh could witness hailstorms on Wednesday, while parts of Uttarakhand would likely experience the same activity for two days. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand could also witness a thundersquall with gusty winds until Friday. Heavy rainfall is also predicted for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Heavy rains expected in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala

The IMD has also predicted rainfall for the southern part of India. Heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Wednesday and over Kerala until Sunday. "Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, south interior Karnataka and isolated to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next five days," it said.

IMD's rainfall alert in these states

Mercury to rise in east, northeast India

Heatwave-like conditions would continue in the eastern part, with Bihar and West Bengal witnessing a rise in temperature of about two degrees Celsius during the next two days. Moreover, hot and humid conditions might build in pockets of Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday. The temperature is expected to increase by four-six degrees Celsius over northeast India during the same period.

Heatwave alert in Bihar, West Bengal