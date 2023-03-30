India

Kerala: Protest erupts demanding capture of tusker that killed 7

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 30, 2023, 06:52 pm 1 min read

People in Kerala are demanding the capture of 'Arikomban,' a wild tusker (Representational image)

More than 10 panchayats in the Idukki district of Kerala called for a 12-hour-long strike on Thursday, demanding the capture of "Arikomban," a wild tusker that has reportedly killed seven people and destroyed many human settlements, reported ANI. The protest erupted after the Kerala High Court on Wednesday constituted a five-member expert committee to take a decision but did not allow the elephant's capture.

Children afraid of going to schools

According to the court's order, the tusker can only be tranquilized and radio-collared for the time being. However, the protesters, including women and children, told the media that the delay in the court's decision was causing concerns and fear among people. Notably, Arikomban and a couple of other elephants are reportedly straying into human settlements in search of food.