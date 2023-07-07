India

Ruckus in Tripura Assembly over 'porn-watching' question to BJP leader

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 07, 2023 | 06:22 pm 2 min read

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen suspended five MLAs on Friday for disrupting House proceedings

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen suspended five MLAs on Friday for "disrupting" House proceedings after a scuffle broke out between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Tipra Motha Party (TMP) legislators. Reportedly, the commotion ensued after opposition leader Animesh Debbarma raised a question about the alleged watching of a pornographic video by BJP MLA Jadab Lal Debnath during the March Assembly Session.

Earlier this year, a video went viral on social media that showed the saffron brigade MLA allegedly scrolling through obscene videos﻿ and intently watching a clip during an assembly session, triggering widespread criticism from the opposition parties in Tripura. However, Debnath claimed that the pornographic content appeared on his phone after he received a call.

After Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Sen started the budget proceedings, Debbarma flagged the issue of the BJP MLA's alleged misconduct. The TMP MLA reportedly highlighted the lack of action taken against Debnath after what had happened in the assembly. According to the news agency ANI, opposition leaders also disrupted the budget speech and demanded immediate action.

In an attempt to restore peace in the assembly, Speaker Sen assured a response on the matter. However, the opposition parties were dissatisfied with the delay and resumed their agitation by entering the well of the house. Amidst the uproar, Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha asked Sen to suspend five opposition MLAs for disturbing the budget speech.

Taking up the suggestion of Tripura chief minister, the speaker announced the suspension of opposition MLAs Nandita Reang, Ranjit Debbarma, Birshaketu Debbarma, CPIM MLA Nayan Sarkar, and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman from the session. According to the news outlet Northeast Now, the suspension was the result of their role in disrupting the proceedings and creating a tense and dissatisfied atmosphere.

Back in March, Debnath reacted to the allegations by saying, "I don't know how this happened. I was not watching porn videos. I suddenly received a call, and the video started playing when I opened it to check." Debnath also added that state BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya had told him to "wait" for the decision the party would give him.

