'Mother of Dal': Meet Dutch woman who's been cleaning lake
Ellis Hubertina Spaanderman, a 69-year-old Dutch national, has been tirelessly working to clean Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake for the past five years. Affectionately called the "Mother of Dal," she first visited Kashmir over two decades ago and fell in love with its natural beauty. Five years ago, she decided to leave her home in the Netherlands and move permanently to Kashmir with a mission: keep Dal Lake clean.
Ellis Spaanderman's efforts go viral
Since then, she has been quietly spearheading a green revolution. Recently, a video of Spaanderman cleaning Dal Lake went viral, showing her picking up plastic bags and bottles. The Kashmir Rights Forum praised her efforts on X, writing, "Kudos to Dutch national Ellis Hubertina Spaanderman for her selfless efforts in cleaning Srinagar's Dal Lake for the past 5 years." Her work has inspired many to join hands in preserving Kashmir's natural beauty.
Promotes eco-friendly living, rides bicycle in Srinagar
Apart from her cleaning efforts, Spaanderman is also a passionate cyclist who promotes eco-friendly living and healthy habits by riding through Srinagar's streets. She uses her Instagram account to share pictures of Kashmir's stunning landscapes and people while promoting her mission of protecting Mother Nature. Her posts have drawn admiration from locals and environmentalists alike, with one user commenting on Instagram, "What a courageous lady.... Following her. Passion and targets at this age."
Post on X by Kashmir Rights Forum
Join me in cleaning up Kashmir, said Spaanderman
In a video shared by The Kashmir Today, Spaanderman urged people to join her in cleaning up Kashmir. She wrote in the caption, "Cleaning up Kashmir, please help me. Never underestimate the power of the smallest actions." She stressed collaboration instead of blaming tourists or locals, or governments for pollution. Her efforts continue to inspire many in Srinagar and beyond.