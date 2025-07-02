'Mother of Dal': Meet Dutch woman who's been cleaning lake 

Ellis Hubertina Spaanderman, a 69-year-old Dutch national, has been tirelessly working to clean Srinagar 's iconic Dal Lake for the past five years. Affectionately called the "Mother of Dal," she first visited Kashmir over two decades ago and fell in love with its natural beauty. Five years ago, she decided to leave her home in the Netherlands and move permanently to Kashmir with a mission: keep Dal Lake clean.

Viral video Ellis Spaanderman's efforts go viral Since then, she has been quietly spearheading a green revolution. Recently, a video of Spaanderman cleaning Dal Lake went viral, showing her picking up plastic bags and bottles. The Kashmir Rights Forum praised her efforts on X, writing, "Kudos to Dutch national Ellis Hubertina Spaanderman for her selfless efforts in cleaning Srinagar's Dal Lake for the past 5 years." Her work has inspired many to join hands in preserving Kashmir's natural beauty.

Eco-advocacy Promotes eco-friendly living, rides bicycle in Srinagar Apart from her cleaning efforts, Spaanderman is also a passionate cyclist who promotes eco-friendly living and healthy habits by riding through Srinagar's streets. She uses her Instagram account to share pictures of Kashmir's stunning landscapes and people while promoting her mission of protecting Mother Nature. Her posts have drawn admiration from locals and environmentalists alike, with one user commenting on Instagram, "What a courageous lady.... Following her. Passion and targets at this age."

Twitter Post Post on X by Kashmir Rights Forum Kudos to Dutch national Ellis Hubertina Spaanderman for her selfless efforts in cleaning Srinagar's Dal Lake for past 5 years. This dedication serves as an inspiration to preserve Kashmir's natural beauty. Let's join hands to keep our paradise clean & pristine. @ddprsrinagar pic.twitter.com/YINLbm3X1z — Kashmir Rights Forum🍁 (@kashmir_right) June 29, 2025