Himachal: Sarpanch's wife made to apologize for bullying Kashmiri traders

11:44 am Nov 27, 2024

What's the story Sushma Devi, a Block Development Committee member from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, has apologized after a video of her bullying two Kashmiri shawl sellers went viral. In the video, she was seen pressuring the traders to chant "Jai Shri Ram" to prove they were "Hindustani" and warning them against conducting business in her area. On Tuesday, a written compromise was reached at the Alampur police post between Devi and the traders involved in the incident, the Indian Express reported.

Devi also issued an apology, stating, "I accept my mistake and apologize if I intentionally or unintentionally said something wrong. I told them not to come...as some women live alone here and are scared of strangers." The traders involved in the incident were identified as Ali Mohammed Mir and his son Firdous Ahmed Mir from Kupwara, Kashmir. According to the national convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, the woman was a sarpanch's wife.

"No one will purchase their products, buy from our Hindu people," the woman was seen telling others in the viral video. "Don't come in my area," she said. Khuehami claimed that the video was from a village in Himachal's Hamirpur or Kangra districts, but it is yet to be known where the incident took place.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the administration would take serious action against Devi, considering she was an elected representative. Political leaders from Kashmir also demanded strict action against her after the video went viral on social media. Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari asked authorities to ensure such incidents don't repeat, while Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah sought legal action under specific sections of law.