The event was held at Delhi University

'500 years of sanskar...': RSS's Bhagwat on India's life force

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:35 am Nov 27, 2024

What's the story Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that India has a unique "praan shakti" or life force, which often goes unseen due to 500 years of deeply ingrained "sanskar." He was speaking at a book launch event at Delhi University. The book, titled Banayein Jivan Pranvaan and written by senior RSS functionary Mukul Kanitkar, delves into the scientific and philosophical aspects of Bharatiya traditions.

Bhagwat highlights India's global crisis response

Further elaborating on India's "praan shakti," Bhagwat said that it drives the nation to offer help during global crises, regardless of political leanings. He said, "It is the 'praan shakti' of India which makes it 'rush' to extend its help if there is a crisis in any part of the world." The help is extended without thinking if the country in crisis is hostile or friendly to India.

Bhagwat cites Ram temple consecration as 'praan shakti' manifestation

The RSS chief also cited the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 as an example of India's "praan shakti" coming to the fore. He said this life force "appears in the common man and in small things. It appeared surprisingly on January 22." The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, was a watershed moment in India's spiritual history.

Bhagwat praises book, encourages knowledge over blind faith

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat lauded Kanitkar's book for delving into the scientific and philosophical roots of Bharatiya traditions. He said there's no conflict between spirituality and science, reiterating the book's focus on comprehending "praan" as the basis of all physical, mental, and emotional occurrences. The RSS chief ended his address by urging people to "know and then believe," dismissing the idea of blind faith.