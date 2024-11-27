Summarize Simplifying... In short The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Manipur, India, has reopened three major cases, including an assault on a Central Reserve Police Force post and the murder of a woman, amid an ongoing probe into a recent abduction-murder.

The state and central governments are conducting extensive operations to apprehend the culprits, causing heightened tensions between local communities.

What's the story The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reopened three major cases in connection with the recent spate of violence in Jiribam, Manipur. The decision was taken on the directives of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs considering the gravity of the incidents. The first case concerns a violent attack in Borobekra on November 11, where suspected Kuki militants killed two civilians and abducted and murdered six others, including three women and three children.

The second case pertains to an assault on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police stations, which left one CRPF constable injured. The third case revolves around the murder of Zosangkim, a 31-year-old woman who was allegedly raped and burned alive by militants on November 7. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed that both central and state governments have launched extensive combing operations in Jiribam to nab culprits.

Singh said these operations will continue until those responsible are brought to justice. He also emphasized legislative decisions taken by the NDA forum in Manipur, including requests to lift the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from six police station areas. The violence has increased tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, prompting calls for mass operations against Kuki militants and their declaration as an "unlawful organization."

The NIA launched its probe on November 21-22, sending teams to crime scenes. The agency has been given full access to local police documents to uncover more details of the attacks. The process of handing over case records from Manipur police to the NIA is now underway, according to a statement released by the investigation agency.