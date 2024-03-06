Next Article

10 people were injured in the blast

Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA announces Rs. 10L reward for information

By Riya Baibhawi 06:13 pm Mar 06, 202406:13 pm

What's the story The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh for any information about the bomber in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru. The agency underscored that the informant's identity will be kept confidential. The blast—which took place last Friday—injured ten people, including seven customers. Karnataka Police believe an improvised explosive device (IED) hidden in a bag at the cafe may have caused the explosion.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Monday, the NIA took over the probe into the blast case following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). An NIA team inspected the crime scene and reported the findings to their superiors at the Delhi headquarters, who then notified the MHA. Earlier, the police had filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act. The central agency is pulling out all the stops to find the man responsible.

Prime suspect

Prime suspect has been identified

The Rameswaram Cafe, situated in Whitefield's Brookfield area—a bustling neighborhood and tech hub in Bengaluru—was the scene of the blast. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah disclosed that a masked man wearing a cap and glasses—who arrived by bus—is the prime suspect in the case. He said that the suspect "bought rava idly from the counter at the cafe and sat down at a place. He then set the timer and left." A security camera placed in the cafe captured these events.

Reopening

Rameswaram cafe to reopen on March 8

Meanwhile, the cafe's co-founder announced plans to reopen on Friday, which happens to be Mahashivratri. CM Siddaramaiah urged people not to politicize the incident and to cooperate with authorities. He added that strict action would be taken against those involved in the blast. Officials from the local NIA unit have arrived at the scene to conduct further investigations, while both the NIA and Intelligence Bureau (IB) have been informed of the situation.

Political slugfest

Blast triggers political debate in Karnataka

The incident has also triggered a political debate in the Congress-ruled state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that there is a connection between the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan raised in the Karnataka Assembly and the blast. Congress leader and state Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, however, slammed the BJP for allegedly exploiting the incident for political gain and tarnishing Karnataka's image. He asked the party to prioritize the nation's unity, integrity, and peace.

Police investigation

What does the police investigation say so far?

The primary explosive material in the IED, said to be approximately 500 grams of gunpowder containing potassium nitrate, is easily available for purchase. Reports indicated that the suspect strategically placed shrapnel and explosives to maximize impact, potentially targeting the cafe due to its high foot traffic and prime location. Efforts are being made to identify the suspect, who had partially concealed his face. The police are utilizing facial recognition and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to locate the suspect.