Next Article

At least 10 people were injured in the attack

NIA takes over probe in Bengaluru cafe blast

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:23 pm Mar 04, 202402:23 pm

What's the story The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into last week's Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru, following directions by the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to reports, a man wearing a cap, mask, and glasses—who was seen at the cafe an hour before the blast—is currently the prime suspect in the case. Police said an improvised explosive device inside a bag left near the hand-wash area caused Friday's blast. At least 10 people were injured in the attack.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Following the explosion at the café in the Whitefield area, an NIA team inspected the crime scene and reported their findings to their superiors at the Delhi headquarters, who then notified the MHA. Police have filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of 1967 and Explosives Substances Act, indicating that the incident is being treated as a terrorist act. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the MHA subsequently decided to transfer the investigation to the NIA.

Rameshwaram Cafe blast

Bengaluru blast shows similarities to previous incidents: Shivakumar

On Saturday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Bengaluru blast had similarities to those reported in Mangaluru and Shivamogga in 2022. "The material that was inside (the IED) is similar. There is a link through the materials like the timer... The police from Mangaluru and Shivamogga are here (to help) with the investigation," he said. Friday's blast took place at the cafe during lunch hour when people from nearby offices usually come to the popular restaurant.

Cafe owner's statement

Brookfield cafe to reopen on Mahashivratri

Amid the ongoing investigation, co-founder and CEO of The Rameshwaram Cafe, Raghavendra Rao, announced that the Brookfield outlet would reopen on Friday, the day of Mahashivratri. "As we face this challenging situation, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the authorities for their support. We firmly believe that no force can dampen the spirit of our nation," he said. After the blast, the eatery was cordoned off as part of an investigation by city police.

Political slugfest

CM Siddaramaiah urges BJP to not politicize incident

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered a political slugfest in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that there is a connection between the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan raised in the Karnataka Assembly and the blast. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has urged the BJP to not politicize the incident. Shivakumar also slammed the BJP for allegedly exploiting the incident for political gain and tarnishing Karnataka's image. He asked the party to prioritize the nation's unity, integrity, and peace.

Probe underway

What does the police investigation say so far

The primary explosive material in the IED, said to be approximately 500 grams of gunpowder containing potassium nitrate, is readily available for purchase. Reports indicated that the suspect strategically placed shrapnel and explosives to maximize impact, potentially targeting the cafe due to its high foot traffic and prime location. Efforts are being made to identify the suspect, who had partially concealed his face. Police are utilizing facial recognition and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to locate the suspect.