Four people have been injured in the blast

Bengaluru: 4 injured in explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:30 pm Mar 01, 202402:30 pm

What's the story At least four people were injured after an explosion at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield on Friday. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while police have reached the scene to ascertain the cause of the blast. The cafe is one of the most popular food joints in the city.

3 staff members, 1 customer injured

According to reports, the incident took place at 1:00pm, after an unknown object kept inside a bag within the restaurant exploded. The injured included three staff members and one customer. None of the nearby buildings were damaged due to the blast's impact, reports said, adding that the area has been cordoned off. Videos circulating on social media show fire tenders parked outside the cafe.

Purported video from the blast site

Bomb squad on way to site

Meanwhile, a bomb squad is on its way to investigate. "We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot, and we are analyzing the situation," officials from the Whitefield fire station told ANI. Cops are on the ground to assess the situation. Further details are awaited

Police assess the blast site