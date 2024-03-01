Next Article

The clash broke out on Thursday night

ABVP, Left-backed groups clash at JNU over poll committee selection

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:46 pm Mar 01, 202401:46 pm

What's the story Some students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi were injured in a clash between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVPS) and Left-backed groups. The clash broke out due to disagreements over election committee member selection, reports said. The incident took place in the School of Languages building on Thursday night, with both parties filing police complaints at Vasant Kunj North police station. There is no confirmation on the number of students injured in the incident.

Viral clips

Students injured, security personnel intervene

The JNU Student Union (JNUSU) has been conducting school-level general body meetings for the selection of election committee members. Several videos from the clash have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). In one video, a student can be seen hurling a bicycle at others. Another clip shows students being attacked with sticks, even as, security personnel attempt to break the fight. No immediate response was available from the university administration.

Twitter Post

Watch: Clash between students at JNU

Statement

Allegations and counter-allegations by ABVP and Left-backed groups

The ABVP claimed that two students seen in a video assaulting others with a stick and throwing a bicycle were members of its JNU unit acting in self-defense. In contrast, Left-backed groups accused ABVP members of attacking JNUSU office bearers and other students due to dissatisfaction with the election committee member selection. JNUSU Joint Secretary Mohammad Danish alleged that he received life threats from ABVP members based on his religious identity.

In February

Similar clash reported last month

The Left-supported All India Students Association (AISA) claimed that ABVP individuals targeted Muslim students and objected to their names being proposed for the election committee. Conversely, the ABVP accused the Left group of unfair practices in electing candidates for the election committee, alleging that the politburo chief in the General Body Meeting attempted to give an undue advantage to Students' Federation of India (SFI) candidates. To recall, a similar clash had taken place on the university campus on February 10.