The assembly passed the resolution on Thursday

Kuki MLAs oppose resolution seeking abrogation of deal with rebels

By Chanshimla Varah 01:17 pm Mar 01, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Ten Kuki-Zo lawmakers have opposed a Manipur Assembly resolution calling for the abrogation of a suspension of operations (SoO) pact with militant groups. The SoO pact is an agreement between the Government of India, the Manipur government, and the Kuki National Organization (KNO) to stop hostilities. These ten legislators, who were absent during the resolution's discussion and adoption, called it one-sided and biased toward their community. The assembly passed the resolution on Thursday, accusing Kuki militants of violating the agreement.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The resolution was passed on the day the SoO agreement expired. Since May last year, ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur has resulted in at least 219 deaths and over 50,000 displacements. Meitei lawmakers have blamed Kuki militants for the violence, demanding that the SoO be withdrawn as members of Kuki militant groups have indulged in violence during the ethnic clashes. Under the SoO agreement, the militants are prohibited from committing all kinds of atrocities.

Resolution details

Legislators condemn one-sided resolution

In a statement, the Kuki-Zo MLAs questioned if the resolution was based on any report or observations from a Joint Monitoring Group (JMG). The JMG is responsible for ensuring that militant groups follow the terms of the SoO agreement. "This obviously is not the case, as the resolution is based on an overwhelming sense of animosity and hatred for a particular community," the statement said. The lawmakers credited the SoO pact for bringing peace to Kuki-dominated hill districts.

MLAs statement

Resolution was adopted to further alienate our community: MLAs

The ten Kuki-Zo legislators also accused the Meitei group United National Liberation Front (UNFL), which signed a peace deal with the Union government in December, of inciting violence. They claimed the resolution was adopted to further alienate their community as part of an ongoing hate campaign. "We appeal to the Union Home Ministry to consider all aspects of the issue in a fair and just manner to check further discrimination and alienation of the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people," the statement added.

Manipur Assembly

Manipur Assembly expands discussion on SoO pact

The resolution was passed after Congress MLA K Ranjit and National People's Party (NPP) MLA Thongam Shanti Singh moved a call-attention motion for the pact and atrocities committed by Kuki militants. The discussion on atrocities was later turned into a broader discussion following appeals by members of the House. Opposition MLA K Ranjit Singh blamed the ongoing crisis on Kuki militants, alleging they violated almost all ground rules by attacking and killing civilians, engaging in extortion, and other illegal activities.

Biren Singh

CM questions rationale behind SoO agreement

During the discussion, Chief Minister N Biren Singh also questioned the rationale behind initiating the SoO agreement with Kuki groups in 2008, stating they posed no threat to central or state forces then. He said the present government had already decided to abrogate the SoO agreement with two Kuki-Zo groups, and a recent meeting of 35 legislators had also resolved to abrogate the SoO agreement with the Kuki-Zo groups. These resolutions had already been forwarded to the Centre, he added.

Twitter Post

Decision comes in the interest of ensuring peace: CM Singh

SoO

What is the SoO agreement?

The tripartite SoO agreement was first signed on August 22, 2008, with the goal of ending hostilities and establishing a political dialogue with militant groups. The Centre and the state government also agreed that no force would conduct operations against the signatories if they followed the agreement's conditions. In the event of a violation, the state government can cancel the SoO, but only on the recommendation of the JMG. The Centre has renewed the agreement every year since 2008.