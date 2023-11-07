Mizoram elections: MNF will get absolute majority, says CM Zoramthanga

1/6

Politics 2 min read

Mizoram elections: MNF will get absolute majority, says CM Zoramthanga

By Riya Baibhawi 03:06 pm Nov 07, 202303:06 pm

The Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats; Zoramthanga is the incumbent CM

Mizo National Front (MNF) President and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday expressed confidence his party will achieve an absolute majority in the assembly elections. Reportedly, over 8.5 lakh voters in the northeastern state are voting to elect 40 MLAs from 174 contenders. Zoramthanga reportedly indicated the MNF might consider an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it fails to get a majority. "I have full confidence that we will form the government with absolute majority," he said.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Polling for the Mizoram Assembly Elections began on Tuesday morning. At around 2:00pm, voter turnout stood at 52%, reported Economic Times. The incumbent CM Zoramthanga and his party, the MNF, are fighting against the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the BJP. The ruling MNF, opposition ZPM, and Congress are competing in all 40 seats, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 constituencies. Zoramthanga is competing from the Aizawl East-I seat.

3/6

No alliance with BJP or other parties: Zoramthanga

Although the MNF is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, it has no alliance with the BJP or any other party in Mizoram. Zoramthanga clarified that neither party has sought a post-poll alliance with the other. He stressed the MNF is an NDA member at the national level, but their support is issue-based only. The chief minister is confident that an MNF-led government can be formed without a hung assembly in Mizoram.

4/6

MNF will get 21-25 seats: Zoramthanga

"It will not be a hung assembly. It will be the MNF government. I have full confidence in that. In order to form the government, 21 seats are needed," Zoramthanga told reporters. "We hope that we will be able to get more than that, maybe 25 or more. I believe that we will have a comfortable majority," he added.

5/6

Refugee situation to play crucial role in elections

Zoramthanga also anticipated that the refugee situation would play a crucial role in the MNF's electoral success. Currently, Mizoram hosts approximately 33,000 refugees from Myanmar, 800 from Bangladesh, and over 13,000 individuals displaced by the ethnic conflict in Manipur. The CM asserted these refugees trust the state government and that providing them with basic facilities necessitates an MNF-led administration in Mizoram. Notably, the ZPM has picked a different issue and is banking on its promise of providing a corruption-free government.

6/6

Elderly couple vote in Mizoram elections