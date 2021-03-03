At least 18 people were killed as security forces in Myanmar fired on pro-democracy protesters on Wednesday, according to a human rights group. Earlier in February, Myanmar's military had staged a coup, detaining leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with senior members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD). The coup has sparked a major anti-coup agitation across the nation.

Quote 'So-called military killed at least 18'

Ko Bo Kyi, joint secretary of the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), said in a post on Twitter, "As of now, the so-called military killed at least 18 deaths from North Okkalapa in RGN, Mandalay, Monywa, Myingyan, Pyin Oo Lwin and Salin in Magwe." "The death list may increase later. In addition, many got injuries. Some are critical situation," the tweet added.

Details 7 killed in Monywa alone

In Monywa city in the Sagaing region, at least seven people were killed on Wednesday, an emergency doctor, who chose to remain anonymous, told Agence France-Presse. In Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, two protesters were killed, a doctor told the news agency. One of the two deceased was a 19-year-old who was shot in the head, the doctor added.

Information 1,200 arrested since coup: AAPP

The bloodiest protest day was Sunday when the UN confirmed at least 18 deaths. The same day, at least 1,300 people were reportedly arrested. However, the AAPP said only 1,200 have been arrested since the coup, and 900 remain behind bars or are facing charges.

Coup Military staged coup after alleging election fraud

The NLD won elections with a massive majority in November but the country's powerful military leveled allegations of fraud, claiming that it unearthed over 10 million cases of cheating. On February 1, the military staged a coup and 640 people have reportedly been detained since. Army chief General Min Aung Hlaing now holds legislative, executive, and judicial powers.

Information Protesters demand restoration of democratically-elected government

A massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign demanding Suu Kyi's release has faced a brutal crackdown by authorities. Authorities have threatened "loss of life" to protesters, who remain undeterred in their demand for the restoration of their democratically-elected government.

Backlash International pressure mounts on Myanmar